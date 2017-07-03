FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.13 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 3, 2017 / 11:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.13 pct cut-off at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.13 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.11 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 511.58 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 92.61 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2syaygZ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.