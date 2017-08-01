FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
August 1, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.21 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.20 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.00 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 189.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 60.00 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2f4xAGd

