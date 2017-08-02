BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.21 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.18 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 150.00 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 182.15 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 73.00 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2hmTO72