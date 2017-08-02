FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
August 2, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.21 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.21 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.18 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.00 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 182.15 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 73.00 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2hmTO72

