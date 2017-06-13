FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 141.50 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 20.92 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2rlRqSD

