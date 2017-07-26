BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

July 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.07 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 290.00 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 40.83 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2h289FM