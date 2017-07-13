BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

July 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 422.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 300.12 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 71.01 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2ulloat)