a month ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
July 13, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 319.09 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 300.11 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 86.01 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2uUXsb1)

