BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
November 6, 2017 / 10:02 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.97 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 192.25 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 53.16 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text for: bit.ly/2hL3u9c

