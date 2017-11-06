BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.97 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 192.25 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 53.16 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text for: bit.ly/2hL3u9c