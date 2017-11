Nov 3 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - sovereign gold bond 2017-18 series-vii-issue price‍​

* RBI - issue price of gold bond will be 2884 rupees per gram of gold

* RBI - to offer discount of 50 rupees per gram less than nominal value to investors applying online and the payment made through digital mode Source text: (bit.ly/2zishvb)