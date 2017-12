Dec 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* STATEMENT ON DEVELOPMENTAL AND REGULATORY POLICIES

* DECIDED TO RATIONALISE FRAMEWORK FOR MERCHANT DISCOUNT RATE APPLICABLE ON DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS BASED ON THE CATEGORY OF MERCHANTS

* DIFFERENTIATED MDR FOR ASSET-LIGHT ACCEPTANCE INFRASTRUCTURE AND A CAP ON ABSOLUTE AMOUNT OF MDR PER TRANSACTION WILL ALSO BE PRESCRIBED

* TO PERMIT OVERSEAS BRANCHES OF INDIAN BANKS TO REFINANCE ECBS OF AAA RATED CORPORATES AS WELL AS NAVRATNA, MAHARATNA PSUS, BY RAISING FRESH ECBS Source text - bit.ly/2AuynJs