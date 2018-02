Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* INDIA FINMIN OFFICIAL SAYS EXPECTS 500 BILLION RUPEES SHORTFALL IN GST COLLECTION IN 2017/18

* INDIA FINMIN OFFICIAL SAYS DON‘T SEE ANY SERIOUS IMPACT ON INFLATION FROM BUDGETARY PROPOSALS FOR 2018/19

* INDIA CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER SAYS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION IS STRONG AND ROBUST (Reporting By Delhi Newsroom)