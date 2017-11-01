FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India civil aviation ministry issues draft regulations for commercial drones ‍​
#Domestic News
November 1, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-India civil aviation ministry issues draft regulations for commercial drones ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - India civil aviation ministry

* India civil aviation ministry issues draft regulations for commercial drones in India‍​

* India civil aviation official says will consult stakeholders over next one month before final regulations are published

* India civil aviation official says ecommerce companies will be permitted to use drones for deliveries within regulations‍​

* India civil aviation official says devising separate technology for rogue drones will not be part of regulation‍​

* India civil aviation minister says drones used for defence, government security will have no restrictions‍​

