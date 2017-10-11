FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍India INX to commence trading in WTI and brent curde oil futures
#Domestic News
October 11, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-‍India INX to commence trading in WTI and brent curde oil futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - India INX:‍

* BSE’s India INX to commence trading in WTI and brent curde oil futures starting October 2017​ Source text: [BSE’s India INX, country’s first international exchange, has received an approval from the SEBI to commence trading in WTI Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil future contracts. India INX will be the first at IFSC to commence trading this month in WTI Crude Oil futures contract from Friday, October 20, 2017 and Brent Crude Oil futures contract from Tuesday, October 31, 2017]

