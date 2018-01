Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS NEW GOODS AND SERVICES TAX RATES ON SOME PRODUCTS TO COME INTO EFFECT FROM JAN 25

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT IS WELL AHEAD OF TARGET ON DIRECT TAX COLLECTIONS

* INDIA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS MAY CONSIDER BRINGING PETROLEUM PRODUCTS UNDER GST IN NEXT MEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta)