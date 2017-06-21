FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India mkt regulator to impose fee on offshore derivative instrument subscribers
June 21, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India mkt regulator to impose fee on offshore derivative instrument subscribers

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator board meeting press release

* India market regulator: to impose $1000 fee on each offshore derivate instrument subscriber once every 3 yrs starting from April 1, 2017

* India market regulator: to ban ODIs from being issued against derivatives except for hedging purposes

* India market regulator: to expand eligible jurisdictions for granting of some foreign portfolio registrations

* India market regulator: to simplify requirements for registrations of FPIs (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)

