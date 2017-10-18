FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India MPC member Ghate says revival in economic activity possibly in works - minutes
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 18, 2017 / 11:54 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-India MPC member Ghate says revival in economic activity possibly in works - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* India MPC member Ghate: Concerned about adverse demand-supply dynamics in crude prices - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: View the recent round of inflationary expectations data as positive - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: It is likely that the Q1:2017-18 GVA growth print of 5.6 percent was possibly a trough, and that a revival in economic activity is possibly in the works - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Ghate: Continue to worry about the slowing rate of capital accumulation and its impact on lowering potential growth and total factor productivity - MPC minutes

* India MPC member Dua: In the current scenario, a wait and watch strategy is recommended with continuous monitoring of data to distinguish between a temporary effect and a long-lasting, structural impact - MPC minutes For full text see: bit.ly/2giJLwy

Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7067

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.