BRIEF-India MPC Member Patra Says Time Now To Commence Withdrawal Of Policy Accommodation -Minutes

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIA MPC MEMBER PATRA: PROJECTIONS INDICATE THAT INFLATION PRINTS ARE LIKELY TO STAY ABOVE TARGET FROM HERE ON -MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER PATRA: AS GROWTH REGAINS SOLID GROUND, IT COULD LIKELY SUSTAIN INFLATION ABOVE THE TARGET -MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER PATRA: IN MY VIEW, IT IS TIME NOW TO COMMENCE WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION, CONSISTENT WITH EVOLVING STANCE OF LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT -MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA: RESERVE BANK‘S SURVEYS INDICATE PERFORMANCE IN SERVICES AND INFRASTRUCTURE SECTORS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN Q4 -MINUTES (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai)