Jan 18 (Reuters) - India Ratings and Research:

* INDIA RATINGS AND RESEARCH SAYS EXPECTS INDIA‘S GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (GDP) TO GROW 7.1% YOY IN FY19

* INDIA RATINGS AND RESEARCH SAYS INDIA‘S GOODS AND SERVICES TAX REGIME LIKELY TO BENEFIT ECONOMY OVER MEDIUM-TO-LONG TERM

* INDIA RATINGS AND RESEARCH SAYS BELIEVES THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL REMAIN IN A PAUSE MODE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME‍​