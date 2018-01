Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* INDIA RATINGS AND RESEARCH SAYS HAS ASSIGNED A STABLE OUTLOOK TO THE FINANCES OF INDIAN STATES FOR FY19

* INDIA RATINGS AND RESEARCH SAYS EXPECTS AGGREGATE FISCAL DEFICIT OF STATES TO INCREASE MARGINALLY TO 3.1% OF THE GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN FY19

* IND-RA SAYS EXPECTS AGGREGATE INDIA DEBT/GDP TO RISE TO 25.8% IN FY19 FROM ITS FORECAST OF 24.8% FOR FY18 - INCREASE FROM EARLIER FORECAST OF 24.3% FOR FY18‍​