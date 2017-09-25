FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees worth of bonds on Sept. 29 - finance ministry
#Company News
September 25, 2017 / 1:51 PM / in 23 days

BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees worth of bonds on Sept. 29 - finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* India to sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Sept 29 - finance ministry

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of floating rate 2024 bonds - government

* India to sell 80 billion rupees worth 6.79 percent 2027 bonds - government

* India to sell 20 billion rupees (nominal) 7.73 percent 2034 bonds - government

* India to sell 20 billion rupees (nominal) 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - government

* India to sell bonds using multiple price method Source text for Eikon: here (Mumbai newsroom)

