BRIEF-India to sell 150 bln rupees worth of bonds on Sept. 29 - finance ministry

Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* India to sell 150 billion rupees worth of bonds on Sept 29 - finance ministry

* India to sell 30 billion rupees of floating rate 2024 bonds - government

* India to sell 80 billion rupees worth 6.79 percent 2027 bonds - government

* India to sell 20 billion rupees (nominal) 7.73 percent 2034 bonds - government

* India to sell 20 billion rupees (nominal) 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - government

* India to sell bonds using multiple price method