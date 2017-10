Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd:

* Gets shareholders’ nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO

* Gets shareholders’ nod for raising borrowing powers to 20 billion rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds up to 50 billion rupees