Feb 15 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank : * INDIA FEDERAL POLICE SOURCE SAYS SEIZED 95 DOCUMENTS INCLUDING IMPORT BILLS IN SEARCHES; SEALED RESIDENCE OF BILLIONAIRE JEWELLER MODI'S WIFE * INDIA MINISTER SAYS BILLIONAIRE JEWELLER MODI'S ASSETS WORTH 13 BILLION RUPEES HAVE BEEN SEIZED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: