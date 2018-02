Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* INDIAN IT INDUSTRY LOBBY EXEC SAYS WE RECOGNISE THERE ARE SOME CHALLENGES WHICH IMPACT OVERALL POSITIVE CLIMATE FOR IT COS SUCH AS IMMIGRATION, TAX REFORMS IN THE U.S.

* INDIAN IT INDUSTRY LOBBY GROUP FORECASTS SECTOR REVENUE TO GROW BETWEEN 7 TO 9 PERCENT IN FISCAL TO MARCH 2019 (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal)