BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp approves buying up to 50 pct stake in GSPL LNG
#Company News
August 7, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp approves buying up to 50 pct stake in GSPL LNG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd:

* Approved 1st stage expansion of corp’s Gujarat refinery to 18 mmtpa of crude oil processing capacity at estimated cost of 150.34 billion rupees

* First stage approval for installation of 2nd catalytic de-waxing unit at Haldia refinery at an estimated cost of 11.26 billion rupees

* First stage approval for installation of ethanol plant using gas fermentation technology of Lanzatech USA at Panipat refinery for 4.41 billion rupees

* Says approved buying up to 50 percent equity in GSPL LNG ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2vd2LmQ Further company coverage:

