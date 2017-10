Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says average gross refining margin for June-Sept period was $7.98 per barrel versus $4.32 per barrel last year‍​

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says July-Sept period inventory gains at 10.56 billion rupees‍​

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says co sees India’s annual gasoline demand rising 9-10 percent, diesel over 3 percent in 2017/18

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says co may export 3-4 cargoes of diesel in 1-2 months‍​