BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp Exec Says Dec Quarter GRM At $7.42 Per Barrel

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp:

* EXEC SAYS: DEC QUARTER GRM AT $7.42 PER BARREL

* EXEC SAYS: CO POSTED 63 BILLION RUPEES INVENTORY GAINS IN DEC QUARTER

* EXEC SAYS: CO MAY SHUT UNITS AT PARADIP REFINERY FOR MAINTENANCE FOR 10 DAYS IN THIS QUARTER

* EXEC SAYS: HAS COMMISSIONED UNIT TO UPGRADE GASOLINE OUTPUT AT MATHURA REFINERY

* EXEC SAYS: SEES LOCAL FUEL DEMAND RISING BY 3.5-4.5 PERCENT A YEAR FOR NEXT 5 YEARS

* EXEC SAYS: HOPES TO SIGN DEAL TO BUY 17.8 MILLION T OIL FROM IRAQ IN 2018

* EXEC SAYS: AIMS TO COMMISSION ENNORE LNG TERMINAL BY END-2018