BRIEF-Indian Oil Corp exec says state oil cos jointly looking at buying stake in producing field in UAE

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says no immediate plan to sign term deal for import of U.S. crude‍​

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says co aims to start trading from Singapore office in 1-2 months

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says state oil cos jointly looking at buying stake in producing field in UAE

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says co aims to hold 13.5 mln tonnes/yr LNG import facilities in 5 yrs

* Indian Oil Corp Ltd exec says co looking at signing long term LNG supply deals‍​‍​ Further company coverage: