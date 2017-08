Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd

* June quarter net profit 45.49 billion rupees versus profit of 82.69 billion rupees last year

* Indian Oil Corpn Ltd - June quarter total income 1.29 trln rupees versus 1.08 trln rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 30.63 billion rupees

* Says average gross refining margin for April-June $4.32 per barrel