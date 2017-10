Oct 27 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd

* Says Sept quarter net profit 36.96 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.11 trln rupees versus 1 trln rupees last year

* Average gross refining margin $6.08 per barrel for April-Sept period

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 31.22 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 63.45 billion rupees