Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 78.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 39.95 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 51.49 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.31 TRLN RUPEES VERSUS 1.16 TRLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS AVERAGE GROSS REFINING MARGIN FOR APRIL - DEC 2017 $8.28 PER BARREL

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 19 RUPEES PER SHARE

* RECOMMENDED ISSUE OF BONUS SHARES IN RATIO OF 1 : 1