Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* INDIAN RAILWAYS CUTS AMOUNT OF RAILS TO BE BOUGHT UNDER GLOBAL TENDER TO 487,000 T FROM 717,000 T - GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* OFFERS TO RAISE SUPPLIES - GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT

* INDIAN GOVERNMENT PANEL GIVES RAILWAYS "ONE TIME EXCEPTION" TO BUY STEEL IN GLOBAL TENDER - GOVERNMENT DOCUMENT