Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* INDIAN RAILWAYS RECEIVES 8 BIDS FOR ITS FIRST GLOBAL TENDER TO BUY 487,000 TONNES OF STEEL RAILS - SOURCE

* BIDDERS ARE: JINDAL STEEL, ANGANG GROUP INTERNATIONAL, EAST METALS, VOESTALPINE SCHIENEN, CRM HONG KONG TRADING, ATLANTIC STEEL, BRITISH STEEL FRANCE RAIL Further company coverage: (Reporting By Krishna N. Das)