Dec 22 (Reuters) - Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited:

* INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO -FILING

* INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY - OFFERING UP TO 139 MILLION EQUITY SHARES IN IPO

* INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY - GETS ‘IN-PRINCIPLE’ APPROVAL FROM BSE AND NSE FOR LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

* INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY-YES SECURITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, SBI CAPITAL ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS Source text: bit.ly/2peZhRz