Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Thomas Mielke, executive director of Hamburg-based forecaster Oil World says:

* India’s 2017/18 edible oil import seen at 16.1 million T

* Crude palm oil prices seen falling to 2,600 ringgit/T in Oct-Dec

* Palm oil’s discount to soyoil to widen to $100 to $120/T (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav)