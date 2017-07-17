BRIEF-India's ACC June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 3.26 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 2.59 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 39.85 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.46 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 33.12 billion rupees

* Says co expects upward trajectory in cement demand supported by prospects of a normal monsoon

* Says approved interim dividend of 11 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2uA9VEo) Further company coverage: