BRIEF-India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 31.16 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 897.1 million rupees as per Ind-As; consol total revenue from operations was 28.43 billion rupees

* Says expect demand for cement and related products to stay favourable in coming qtr‍​‍​

* Says Sept-quarter cement sales volume 5.96 million tonnes versus 5.07 million tonnes last yr‍​