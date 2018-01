BRIEF-India's Adani Enterprises Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Rises

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.40 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AMONG ADANI GAS HOLDINGS, ADANI GAS LTD, ADANI ENTERPRISES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 99.38 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 86.06 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS COAL TRADING VOLUMES LOWER BY 2 PERCENT TO 16.4 MILLION METRIC TONS IN QUARTER

* SAYS UPON DEMERGER, SHARES OF ADANI GAS LTD WILL BE LISTED ON BSE, NSE

* ADANI ENTERPRISES - PURSUANT TO DEMERGER, AGL WILL ISSUE SHARES TO AEL IN EXCHANGE RATIO OF 1:1