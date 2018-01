Jan 18 (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 9.94 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 8.47 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LTD - DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 26.89 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 22.09 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR