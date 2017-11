BRIEF-India's Adani Ports & SEZ Sept-qtr consol profit down 7 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 9.92 billion rupees versus 10.72 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 8.45 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 27.06 billion rupees versus 21.73 billion rupees last year

* Says approved buyback of NCDs worth 5 billion rupees‍​

* Says net debt as of 30th Sept, is 178.64 billion rupees‍​

* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 30 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: