Jan 17 (Reuters) - Adani Power Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL LOSS 12.91 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 6.68 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 48.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 54.32 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF RAJAT KUMAR SINGH AS CFO IN PLACE OF VINOD BHANDAWAT

* APPROVED SETTING UP OF 1600 MW ULTRA SUPERCRITICAL THERMAL POWER PROJECT IN JHARKHAND