Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adani Power Ltd:

* June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.54 billion rupees versus loss of 2.33 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 56.48 billion rupees versus 54.18 billion rupees last year

* Hope to receive linkages for PPAs of tiroda, kawai plants

* Continue to engage various stakeholders for Mundra plant; remain committed to identifying remedial measures for long term sustainibility