Feb 2 (Reuters) - Aegis Logistics Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 535.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 368.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.42 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 12.48 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DECLARED DIVIDEND OF 0.5 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS APPROVED REAPPOINTMENT OF RAJ CHANDARIA AS MD‍​

* SAYS APPROVED REAPPOINTMENT OF ANISH CHANDARIA AS MD‍​