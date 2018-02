Feb 5 (Reuters) - Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 149.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 170.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.48 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RESIGNATION OF PRAVIN TAWLE AS CFO Source text - bit.ly/2EhzMVQ Further company coverage: