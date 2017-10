Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* Amber Enterprises India Ltd files for IPO

* Amber Enterprises says plans IPO of up to 5.55 billion rupees, including fresh issue of 4.5 billion rupees

* Amber Enterprises - offer for sale in IPO of up to 1.05 billion rupees

* Amber Enterprises - Edelweiss, IDFC Bank, SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas bookrunners for IPO (Mumbai newsroom)