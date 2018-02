BRIEF-India's Ambuja Cements Dec-Qtr Net Profit Up About 89 Pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ambuja Cements Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 3.38 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 2.47 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 27.13 BILLION RUPEES

* NET PROFIT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 1.79 BILLION RUPEES AS PER IND-AS; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 25.30 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS PROPOSES TO SET UP 3.1 MT CLINKERISATION PLANT AT MARWAR MUNDWA

* DEC QUARTER CEMENT SALES VOLUME 12.78 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 10.45 MILLION TONNES LAST YEAR

* APPROVED INTITIAL INVESTMENT OF 13.91 BILLION RUPEES FOR PHASE 1 OF 1.7 MT CAPACITY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN H2 OF 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2sIQ3id Further company coverage: