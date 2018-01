Jan 30 (Reuters) - Apollo Pipes Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 44.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 19.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 747.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 556.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS COMMENCEMENT OF COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OR OPERATIONS AT AMHMEDABAD UNIT Source text: bit.ly/2Gsb6bo Further company coverage: