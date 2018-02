Feb 6 (Reuters) - India’s Apollo Tyres Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.96 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC-QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS 2.15 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL SALES 40.16 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 36.81 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR