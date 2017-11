BRIEF-India's Arvind Sept-qtr consol profit down 14 pct

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arvind Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 617.7 million rupees versus 717 million rupees last year

* Arvind ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter consol profit was 694 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 26.28 billion rupees versus 23.31 billion rupees last year

* Says gst implementation impacted co’s domestic textile business‍​ in quarter ‍​

* Says going forward, expect transitionary impact of gst to settle down ‍​