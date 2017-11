Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd:

* TO CONSIDER ‍NOTING OF ORDER OF NCLT PURSUANT TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN MOMAI APPARELS LIMITED, CO

* SAYS ‍TO CONSIDER INCREASING BORROWING POWERS OF CO TO 5 BILLION RUPEES​

* TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF AMERICAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPT / GLOBAL DEPOSITORY RECEIPT / FOREIGN CURRENCY CONVERTIBLE BOND ​