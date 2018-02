Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 15.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 12.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 439.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 408.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS REAPPOINTED PURAB SHAH AS CEO